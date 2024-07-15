TN farmers expect support scheme for millet cultivation in upcoming budget

TIRUCHY: As the previous Union budget announced the Sree Anna Yojana to promote millet cultivation in the country, farmers feel it should be turned into a movement. They have called for the Centre to allocate proper funds during the upcoming budget to promote the cultivation of millets.

Presently, millets are cultivated in Perambalur, Ariyalur, Kallakurichi, Pudukkottai, a part of Tiruchy and Thanjavur districts.

“The farmers cultivate millets as bonus crops in the region after samba and thalady cultivation. Despite there being less damage in the cultivation, the farmers have a hesitation in cultivating them but the union budget announcement has pinned hope among the farmers to focus on cultivating millets provided the State agri budget gives a wider announcement,” said N Veerasekaran, State Secretary, Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS).

“Millets are cultivated at least 10,000 acres in each district and the area should be extended for which the State government should provide a proper mechanism to farmers and we hope this would be enlisted in the upcoming budget,” Veersekaran said.

He felt that millet cultivation would be top priority in the next 10 years and it would be a major source of income shortly as the people have realised the health benefits of millets and the Union government has started to promote them globally. “To promote the cultivation, the Union government not only should create awareness among the farmers but also ensure marketing them,” Veerasekaran said.