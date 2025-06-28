TN farmers condemn CIBIL score for crop loan move

TIRUCHY: Members of various farmers' associations staged a walkout from a grievance meet in Thanjavur on Friday, condemning the mandatory CIBIL score for crop loans in the Cooperative Societies.

According to the protesting farmers, despite the government's instruction not to stick to the CIBIL score for availing crop loans after the farmers staged a protest, a few cooperative societies have been demanding the score for releasing loans.

On Friday, as soon as the grievances redressal meeting chaired by Collector B Priyanka Pankajam commenced, a section of farmers raised slogans against the cooperative banks for demanding a CIBIL score for the disbursement of crop loans. They staged a protest in front of the main building of the Collectorate.

While a section of farmers were staging the protest, another group of farmers led by Sukumaran, Vice President, Confederation of Farmers Associations, proceeded to the Collectorate wearing jewels, condemning the mandatory CIBIL score for crop loans. However, they were stopped by the police, and this triggered tension.

When the farmers attempted to move forward, a police team headed by Sub Inspector Vishnu Prasad stopped them, causing a commotion. Later, the farmers removed the jewels and met the collector and submitted a petition.