TN farm labourers’ union seeks monthly pension for ryots above 58 years

TIRUCHY: Since the condition of most of the farmers beyond the age of 58 has been pathetic, a pension of Rs 5,000 per month would be a great support and personal insurance for Rs 10 lakh to each farmer would be beneficial for their families if they face accidental death due to uncertain weather.

The farmers appealed to the Union government to ensure personal insurance on par with crop insurance so that their lives would be secured. “Honestly speaking, the condition of the farmers beyond the age of 58 is very pathetic and they need government support. Their physical strength also deteriorates and so the monthly pension would help to overcome their life's struggles,” said K Pakkirisamy, Secretary, Farm Labourers Union. “The life expectancy of the farmers has been declining despite the government declaring the increase of life expectancy of individuals in the country,” he said.

Pakkirisamy also appealed to the Union government to ensure personal insurance for every farmer. “Many farmers have been facing unnatural deaths. Several farmers have died struck by lightning and electrocution. So it is necessary to have life insurance for at least Rs 10 lakh,” he said.

Similarly, farm labourers and the tenant farmers should also be included in the insurance scheme. This would help around five crore farmers including two crore tenant farmers and their families.