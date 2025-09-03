TN fact checking unit a hit; fake news circulation declined, says Deputy CM Udhayanidhi

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Fact Checking Unit has drastically reduced the instances of circulation of fake messages on social media in the State, claimed the Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Wednesday.

Speaking at a valedictory function of a workshop conducted for the National Service Scheme (NSS) students to create awareness about the fake news circulation on social media, he stated that so far 47,000 persons, including students, government staff, and professors, have been trained on how to handle fake news.

Stating that in an age where social media is expanding rapidly, misinformation and disinformation are spreading widely, he said certain groups thrive on spreading false narratives to create confusion and mislead people in India.

Udhyanidhi noted that according to the Global Risk Report 2024, disinformation ranks among the top global threats and could emerge as the single greatest threat in the years to come. “Along with fake news, ‘hate speech’ has also become a major societal issue, especially affecting minority and marginalised communities,” he added.

“We witnessed how false rumours like claims of attacks on migrant workers in Tamil Nadu were spread,” he said, highlighting that the state government promptly brought officials from Bihar to meet the workers here, and they confirmed that the labourers were safe and secure.

“Similarly, in the past, a section of people twisted my speech on social justice, spreading falsehoods across the country, even leading to threats to my life,” he recalled.

Pointing out that the Chief Minister MK Stalin launched a dedicated Fact Checking Unit, which has been functioning effectively, he said, “Today, those who spread false propaganda are being forced to retreat. Consequently, the spread of fake news in Tamil Nadu has significantly reduced compared to earlier years, thanks to the efforts of this unit.”

While addressing the students, he said, “Whenever you see content on Facebook or Instagram, always ask yourselves — is it a ‘reel' or ‘real’? Above all, I call upon you to become warriors against fake news in society and let us unite to build a community free from lies, where truth prevails.” He further urged the students to carry forward the message to others.