TN ensures adequate fertilizer stock for Samba season, says Minister Panneerselvam

CHENNAI: State Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare MRK Panneerselvam on Tuesday assured that the State has sufficient fertilizer stock for the ongoing Samba cultivation season and instructed officials to ensure seamless distribution to all farmers across districts.

Reviewing fertilizer availability and distribution with district agriculture officers, cooperative societies, and fertilizer manufacturing firms, the Minister said the government has fixed a target of cultivating 55 lakh acres of paddy this year. So far, over 10.35 lakh acres have been brought under Samba cultivation, while Kuruvai harvest operations are in full swing with record yields unseen in the last five decades.

“Following Chief Minister M K Stalin’s request, the Union Government has allocated an additional 12,000 metric tonnes of urea to Tamil Nadu to meet seasonal demand,” he said and directed officials to distribute fertilizers promptly and monitor supplies at retail outlets to prevent bundling with other products.

The minister instructed cooperative federations such as TANFED and TCMF to maintain adequate buffer stocks and reconcile inventory data through inspection committees. District officers have been told to conduct daily checks on fertilizer availability and ensure immediate replenishment wherever shortages arise.

Panneerselvam also urged farmers to reduce chemical fertilizer use and adopt bio-fertilizers and green manures for sustainable cultivation. He emphasized continuous field monitoring and timely advisories on pest management, soil health, and crop protection, particularly in areas affected by leaf folder and stem borer infestations.

Special inspection squads have so far conducted surprise checks in over 14,000 fertilizer outlets, identifying 1,409 violations under the Fertilizer Control Order, 1985, the Minister said, adding that the field scientists and agricultural experts have been deployed to guide farmers on effective crop management practices.