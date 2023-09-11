TN engineering admission procedure over with 95k registrations

CHENNAI: All the process of TN engineering admissions including the last and final special SC counselling was over on Monday for this academic year.

The Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE) has started the registration process for engineering admissions on May 5, 2023.

After assigning random numbers on June 6, the rank list of the students, who had registered for engineering admission, was released on June 26.

After conducting counselling for the special category students, the three-round of counselling for general category students was conducted from July 28 to September 3.

Accordingly, sources from the DOTE said that seats were allocated to about 95,000 students and out of which about 80,950 candidates have joined the colleges.

Similarly, of the total 12,000 seats available, 11,000 government school students, who availed 7.5% horizontal quota, have joined their colleges of choice. This year the total number of engineering seats was 1.60 lakh.

The engineering college is expected to be opened for first year students by September third or fourth week. The regular classes for the students will begin in the first week of October and before that they will undergo an orientation programme.