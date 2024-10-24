TN Electricity board issues guidelines for TVK cadres ahead of conference

CHENNAI: Ahead of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's (TVK) state conference, the electricity board on Thursday issued important guidelines.

G Manimekalai, the Chief Engineer (Electrical) at the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB), provided several instructions for the attendees, according to a Thanthi TV report.

Here are some of the guidelines:

* There will be no electricity supply from the electricity department for the conference.

* Electricity will be provided through generators throughout the event.

* Due to the payment made to the electricity department, the power poles at the rally site will be temporarily removed.

On another note, Nandakumar, the DSP of Vikravandi, conducted an inspection at the rally venue.

The event is scheduled for October 27 at Vikravandi.

The rally is expected to draw a significant crowd, with enthusiastic supporters preparing to show their backing for Vijay and his party.