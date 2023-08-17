TN Electrical Licensing Board officer held for graft

CHENNAI: A superintendent of TN Electrical Licensing Board, Guindy was caught red handed by sleuths from directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption, while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs.3000 for issuing renewed license. Based on a complaint from an electrical contractor, who had applied for renewal of his 'A' Grade Electrical License at Tamil Nadu Electrical Licensing Board, located at Industrial Estate, Guindy the DVAC team had trapped the officer identified as Sridhar.

Three months after applying for renewal the complainant had visited the Tamil Nadu Electrical Licensing Board, and met the secretary, who informed the complainant that his license is ready and get it from Sridhar, who demanded Rs.10,000 as bribe for issuing the renewed license and asked to the complainant to come on August 14.

On that day the superintendent reduced the bribe amount to Rs.3000 from Rs.10,000 and asked the complainant to meet him on Thursday. Not willing to give bribe, the complainant approached the DVAC, Chennai and gave com plaint. In this connection a case was registered and a trap was organized on Thursday during which Sridhar was arrested while accepting the bribe.

