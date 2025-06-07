TN: Elderly man attacked by elephant, dies in hospital

ERODE : A 70-year-old man was attacked by an elephant in Anthiyur forest in this district and he later died in hospital, forest officials said on Saturday.

According to the Erode District forest officials, Ganesan, from Komarayanur village, went with his cattle for grazing in Anthiyur forest on Friday morning. When he did not return in the evening, his relatives and villagers entered the forest and found Ganesan lying with injuries. They informed the incident with the Anthiyur forest personnel, who visited the spot, and confirmed that the elderly man was attacked by an elephant.

The villagers admitted Ganesan to a private hospital in Anthiyur on Friday night, from where he was referred to another hospital in Erode. He died on Saturday morning, officials said.

The Anthiyur forest officials registered a report stating Ganesan died of elephant trampling and are investigating.