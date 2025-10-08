TN Education Minister hails 179 school principals for increase in admission

CHENNAI: School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi here on Tuesday presented certificates of appreciation to 179 school heads who had increased the student enrollment in government schools for the current 2025-2026 academic year.

Additionally, the minister also handed out the appointment orders to 167 assistants selected through the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission’s (TNPSC) direct recruitment.

Speaking at the event, the minister said, “It is important that students are enrolled in school, especially in primary classes and it has been our goal this year to increase the enrollment too. Hence, I congratulate all teachers and other volunteers who have worked tirelessly in bringing the overall enrollment up.”

Furthermore, interacting with the media persons post the event, the minister pointed out that the school education department is fulfilling most of the announcements that were made for this year and when the government came to power. More assurance will be fulfilled by December, he said.

Commenting on the implementation of Right to Education (RTE) school admissions from October 6 to 17 after much delay, the minister added, “In previous years, we managed to implement RTE admissions with state’s funds. However, we simply could not manage to do the same this year. But, since we have moved the Supreme Court on Centre withholding funds under Samagra Shiksha, the Union Ministry has now released Rs 700 crore.”

As every year, the department anticipates 75,000 to 90,000 admissions under RTE across TN.