TN education dept issues guidelines for schools to reopen on June 2

CHENNAI: With the schools in Tamil Nadu set to reopen on June 2 for the new 2025-26 academic year, the Department of School Education has released a set of guidelines, including the distribution of uniforms and textbooks on the reopening day.

Through the notification, the department has given details on the activities to be carried out before the schools open, and the educational, co-curricular and non-academic activities to be followed this year.

Meanwhile, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, on Tuesday, urged respective district education officials to check if there was proper transportation, especially in rural regions for students, to arrive in school on time. He also urged officials to ensure that free uniforms and textbooks were distributed to students across the State on the reopening day.

In the city, department officials told DT Next that uniforms and textbooks have been sent to schools for distribution among students on June 2. Most schools have already received them in other districts, with the remaining schools getting it in a few days.

As part of the guidelines from the department, schools will be thoroughly cleaned before students arrive. Schools have also been directed to clean the drinking water facility and overhead tanks, making it ready for students. The department has strictly urged schools to maintain the campus plastic-free.

For the 2025-26 academic year, admissions began on March 1 across TN. However, the department has requested all the school managements to continue admissions, especially full enrolment in Class 1. “It’s vital to ensure that all children are enrolled in schools nearby. Students who have passed Class 8 should continue in Class 9 with no drop outs,” added the notification.