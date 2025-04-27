TN education dept issues directive to parents on ensuring children's safety during summer

CHENNAI: Since summer vacations for school children have begun, the Department of School Education (DSE) has issued a safety circular to parents.

Since final exams for all classes were completed on April 24, the education department announced summer holidays from April 25.

Teachers, who will be involved in paper evaluation and work related to declaration of results, will complete their work by April 30, as the date is set as the last working day for the 2024-25 academic year.

The circular by the director of the department stated that parents should refrain from allowing their children to venture into natural water bodies like rivers, lakes and beaches. And, considering the rise in temperature across TN, students have been requested to consume plenty of water and prevent from high sun exposure.

“Advise to avoid going out and playing in the sun during peak hours from 10 am till 4 pm,” the notification read.

Furthermore, for the mental wellbeing of children and to keep them occupied during the holidays, parents are encouraged to take children to nearby public libraries to help them pick reading habits. A parent of a Class 7 student in a private school said, “Such a directive might help parents who are clueless on how to engage their child. However, enrolling kids in swimming classes and any simple activity, which does not amount to stress, but also involves physical activity, might also be helpful.”

Meanwhile, for the new academic year 2025-26, schools are set to reopen on June 2. But, if the intense heat persists, the education department may postpone the reopening date like previous years, noted a department higher official.