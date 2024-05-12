TN Education Dept initiates special classes for Class 10 supplementary exam preparations

CHENNAI: To prepare students for supplementary exams, the School Education Department will begin conducting special classes and weekly tests from today till the date of the exams for class 10 students.

After the class 10 results were announced on May 10, the department took note of the students who had either not passed the board exam or were absent. Hence, through the programme, Thodarunthu Karpoom (continuous learning programme) jointly implemented by the Directorate of Integrated School Education, the preparations will be undertaken.

Further, a Minimum Learning Manual (MLM) and question paper prepared by the subject wise team of faculty experts will be provided to all the students appearing for the supplementary exams. This special training centre will be held in the same school where the students attended regular class, the circular noted.

These special training classes will be conducted on a rotational basis with subject-specific teachers. Also, guidelines will be given to impart special training to the students and conduct weekly tests on Saturdays, till the supplementary exam date is announced.

Attendance records and weekly exam marks of students participating in this special training will be monitored through the Education Information Management System (EMIS) and every effort will be made to encourage the students to write supplementary exams, stated the circular.