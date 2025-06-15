TN education dept declares 31 degrees non-equivalent to pursue public service

CHENNAI: As a shock to many students, the Higher Education department declared that 31 degrees offered across various universities and educational institutes in the state were not equivalent to employability in public services.

The Tamil Nadu State Council for Higher Education (TNSCHE) will conduct meetings with various chairpersons, boards of studies and subject experts to obtain equivalence to the courses offered by educational institutions for the purpose of employment in public services and for pursuing higher studies and placing it in the equivalence committee meetings to issue necessary government orders.

In 32 equivalence meetings held recently, a resolution was passed to declare non-equivalence for 31 degrees. Under the TSCHE's direction, state-run Madurai Kamaraj University's B.Sc Microbiology will not be considered an equivalent to B.Sc Zoology for employment in government organisations. The B.Sc Home Science (Nutrition, Food Service Management and Dietetics) from the same University is not equivalent to B.Sc Home Science for the purpose of employment in public services.

Similarly, B.Sc Biotechnology from the University of Madras will not be considered equivalent as a qualifying degree to pursue M.Sc Zoology.

The M.Sc. Information Technology degree offered by Bharathidasan University will not be equivalent to pursuing M.Sc. Computer Science for higher studies.