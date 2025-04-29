TN education department releases SOP to handle Pocso cases in schools

CHENNAI: To address the cases of growing sexual harassment cases within school premises, the Tamil Nadu School Education Department has released a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to address crimes under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in educational institutions.

The SOP was released to ensure that students are protected from physical, emotional and sexual abuse, as a safe school environment is essential for fostering a healthy learning atmosphere for students.

“This is the first time such a SOP is being released to handle Pocso cases by the education department, and we welcome it. But, such a thing is still pending from the Department of Children Welfare and Special Services,” pointed out a child rights activist.

As per the notification from the department, the SOP for taking action against the perpetrators under Pocso Act involves different steps consisting of different line departments. And, the SOP has highlighted the ‘Manavar Manasu’/complaint box to be placed in all schools, where students can drop their concerns, requests and suggestions, which the respective school managements and departments will be responsible to properly redress.

“The initiative of complaint box will ensure students come forth and lodge complaints without fear,” the notification added.

As per the SOP, the first step towards addressing the complaint once it’s received is to inform the police. Intimate the authorities like the school principal, chief educational officer (CEO), child welfare protection officer (CWPO) and the district child protection officer (DCPO) on the same day itself.

“If the complaint/information is made against the school head/principal, then the person/teacher/staff who received the complaint should promptly intimate the same to CEO, CWPO and DCPO,” the notification read.

Persons filing the complaint can even resort to Child Helpline 1098, besides registering a complaint physically or through call. As a first step in enquiry, the DCPO has been directed to conduct enquiry within two days, simultaneously recording the statement from the child and the perpetrator.

Subsequently, the DCPO must send their findings in the form of enquiry report in a sealed cover to the CEO within two days, highlighting if the case amounts to Pocso.

Following which, if the report filed by the DCPO has evidence of a crime, the perpetrator must be suspended right away. Here, after the charges are filed, followed by departmental action, the person in question will be given a week’s time to submit a statement.

If the suspect is found guilty, he/she will be dismissed from the service under the TN Civil Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules.

In March, the school education department had dismissed 23 government school teachers in TN in connection with sexual harassment cases.

As per the department data, in the past few years, 238 teachers and staff of the department were accused of sexual harassment among other cases. Among them, 11 were acquitted, four died during inquiry, 23 were proven guilty, a few among 36 are either in prison or have been released. And, enquiry for rest 23 are underway.

Procedure to follow:

· Install a complaint box called Manavar Manasu within the school premises

· When a complaint is received, inform police first

· Then, inform CEO, CWPO, DCPO on the same day

· You can also call Child Helpline 1098 to register a complaint

· DCPO must conduct enquiry within two days, and record the statement from child and perpetrator

· DCPO must send findings as an enquiry report in a sealed cover to the CEO within two days, and mention highlighting if the case amounts to Pocso

· If the report has evidence, perpetrator must be suspended immediately

· After charges are filed, followed by departmental action, the person in question will be given a week for a statement

· If found guilty, he/she will be dismissed from service