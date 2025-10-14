TN education department officially cancels Class 11 board exam from current 2025-26 academic year

CHENNAI: In the wake of releasing the Tamil Nadu School Education Policy (SEP) in August, the Department of School Education has officially cancelled class 11 board exams from the current 2025-26 academic year (AY). The government order on the same was issued by the department stating that the students are relieved from the burden of multiple board exams, starting from classes 10 to 12.

Easing them from class 11 exams will aid students to concentrate better on class 12 boards and collegiate education. Hence, following SEP, TN board exams for classes 10 and 12 will be conducted as per procedures; the exams were held before 2017-2018 AY, the order stated.

Additionally, the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) will alter the system of issuing integrated mark certificates to students studying in class 11 from this year and implement a system of issuing mark certificates that include only the class 12 after they have written the board exam in March. However, DGE has clarified that students who have already written class 11 board exams and have failed can continue to write supplementary board exams for the particular class till 2030.