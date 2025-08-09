TN edu policy drops class 11 boards, makes Tamil must

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin released the long-awaited State Education Policy (SEP) for school education here on Monday. The policy, considered an alternative to the Centre's National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, has been drawn with a mission to reimagine and transform education to be inclusive, equitable and futuristic.

The SEP stresses that Tamil Nadu will follow the two-language policy, as opposed to Centre’s three-language policy. Also, Tamil language will be compulsory across boards, including CBSE and ICSE. Tamil will also be taught in Kendriya Vidyalayas in the State, in line with the Tamil Learning Act.

As per the SEP, class 11 will not have board exams from the current (2025-26) academic year.

Observing the outcomes of the model school, the department has also decided to set up 'school of success' in all blocks across districts. Model schools will continue in all districts.

Additionally, the SEP has highlighted that the current state curriculum will be changed. Physical education has been kept as the core in academics for children, instead of limiting it as part of the curriculum.

The Ministry of Education under the Union government in 2020 released the National Education Policy (NEP). However, the policy drew flak from various states, including Tamil Nadu, Kerala and West Bengal, due to Hindi imposition on southern states and against the oppressed communities.

The DMK government then formed a 13-member panel, headed by Delhi high court retired chief justice D Murugesan, to make recommendations for an education policy for the state. The panel submitted a set of highlights for both school education and higher education to the government in March.

After unveiling the SEP, CM Stalin said, “Tamil Nadu will continue to follow the two-language policy. The state’s current policy is futuristic and inclusive and aims at education for all.”

Meanwhile, Villupuram MP and VCK general secretary D Ravikumar observed it was wrong to do away with board exams for class 11 students.

“The decision to cancel the board exam for class 11 in SEP is wrong. This will not only harm the quality of higher secondary education but will also negatively impact college education. I request the CM to reconsider this decision,” he stated.

Additionally, educationalist PB Prince Gajendra Babu noted that TN’s SEP, which has incorporated the needs and sentiments of the people, will inspire other states too. He further said as per the SEP, children from other states will be presented with opportunities and facilities to learn their mother tongue.

However, one of the most concerning features of the policy as per Prince is the introduction of “school of success”, which stands in direct opposition to the egalitarian principles of former chief minister Kalaignar Karunanidhi’s Common School System.

“It provides no guarantees to strengthen or expand government and aided schools, which is a major omission. It also does not mention the appointment of permanent teachers and staff, which is a basic necessity for effective teaching and learning,” he added.