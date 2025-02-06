TN Edu min to meet CEOs on February 13 for board exam preparations

CHENNAI: For the board exam scheduled in March, Minister of School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi will be meeting all the Chief Education Officer (CEO) from every district on February 13.

Meanwhile, the Directorate of Government Examination (DGE) recently appointed higher officials ranging from directors and joint directors as monitoring officers to supervise the examination works in each district across Tamil Nadu.

Also, with about a month left for board exams to commence, schools have been actively conducting special classes for higher secondary students. Board exam for Class 12 will be held from March 3-25. For Class 11, it will be held from March 5-27, and for Class 10 from March 28-April 15. Results for Class 12 exams are likely to be announced on April 9, and, 10 days later (April 19), results for both classes 10 and 11 are expected.

Meanwhile, under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), a popular jewellery store provided scholarships to 3,511 girls in classes 10, 11 and 12 in 411 government and government aided schools in TN for Rs 2.80 crore overall. Speaking at the CSR event in the city, Minister Poyyamozhi said, “All are invited to contribute to the government school and this does not have to be in the manner of funds only. We welcome all kinds of donations, from textbooks and other school-related materials. Not just money, but we appreciate the thought behind donating things or cash for the welfare of state-run schools.”