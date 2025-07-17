TN edu dept plans to fill gaps found during SLA survey

CHENNAI: Taking measures to fill the gaps revealed in the analysis of the State-Level Achievement Survey (SLAS) conducted to assess the learning outcome of students in classes 3,5, and 8 across the state, the School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi had commenced a review meeting with the heads of state-run schools from Wednesday.

The SLAS was conducted with over 9.81 lakh students in three classes in TN in February.

The report highlighted significant improvement in language learning in classes 3 and 5, but reveals a concerning decline in mathematics and science by class 8 students.

Incidentally, the positive outcome by the department was attributed to the Ennum Ezhuthum (numeracy and literacy) programme, the CM’s Breakfast scheme, and the establishment of smart classrooms.

However, analysing the outcomes of the report, the school education department has issued a circular that government and aided schools will actively work on filling the gaps unfounded in the survey.

As part of working towards filling the gaps, the minister held a review meeting with school heads at a district level, based on the learning outcome assessment provided through the State Planning Commission's SLAS.

The meeting was held with school heads of 409 schools from as many as ten educational blocks in Chengalpattu district on Tuesday.

“We requested teachers to plan teaching methods to ensure significant progress in pass percentages and learning outcomes in the current academic year in Chengalpattu district,” noted the minister.