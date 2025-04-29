Begin typing your search...
TN edu dept issues safety guidelines to schools to prevent sexual harassment
CCTV cameras must be installed in all the schools across the state, specifically to monitor girl students
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu School Education Department has issued a guidelines to all school across the state to ensure the safety of students and prevent sexual harassment.
According to a Thanthi TV report, CCTV cameras must be installed in all the schools across the state, specifically to monitor girl students.
The government also directed the schools to ensure that one female staff is present on a bus where girl students travel.
