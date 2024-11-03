TN: Earthmover operators held for damaging railway signals

MADURAI: Three earthmover operators were recently arrested by the Railway Protection Force for causing damage to railway signal and telecommunication cables while performing contract work near railway lines.

These incidents happened in Tiruchy, Dindigul, and Tiruparankundram in Madurai.

In another instance, workers engaged in panchayat drainage work near Dindigul were fined for similar disturbances to signal cables during excavation. Railway guidelines mandate that any work near railway tracks must be reported to authorities before commencement.