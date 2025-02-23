TN DPH to prioritise disabled doctors in assistant surgeon counselling process

CHENNAI: Following the representations from the Persons with Disabilities (PwD) that the health department should prioritise them in the posting of assistant surgeons and conduct counselling for them first, the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine (DPHPM) notified that PwDs will be given first preference in opting for the place of their choice.

The Medical Services Recruitment Board recruited the differently abled for the posts of Assistant Surgeons. After a discussion of the concerns raised by differently-abled doctors with the health minister and health secretary, it has been decided that the PwDs will be given priority as and when they come for counselling, according to DPHPM.

The DPHPM has instructed the selected candidates to be present at the counselling venue at 7.00 am. It has also directed the selected individuals to join the place they choose during the counselling, within 15 days.

Ranking by the Medical Services Recruitment Board will be the criterion to ascertain seniority and counselling will be conducted based on the MRB ranking, it said.

It said the selected individuals have been requested to choose only from the vacancies notified on the website displayed -www.tndphpm.com.

The candidates have also been requested to verify the locations of the vacancies while opting for the PHCs on the website, to expedite the counselling process.

It also pointed out that cancellation or modification of orders will not be entertained after selecting the place in the counselling.

In the case of selected individuals failing to attend the counselling due to various circumstances, the posting orders will be issued based on their district of residence as notified in the MRB application, depending on the availability of the vacancies, it explained.

The DPH said that Chief Minister MK Stalin will, in person, issue appointment orders to the appointed candidates on February 26.