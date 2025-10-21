Red, orange alerts: Schools to remain closed in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Villupuram

CHENNAI: In a precautionary move following a severe weather warning from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the district administrations of Chennai, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, and Cuddalore have declared a holiday for educational institutions on Wednesday. In Chennai, the closure order is only for schools, both public and private, while all schools and colleges will remain closed in Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Thanjavur, Kallakurichi, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore and Thiruvallur, said officials.