TN Differently-Abled Association demands timely disbursal of allowances

CHENNAI: The members of the Tamil Nadu Association for The Rights of All Types of Differently-Abled and Caregivers (TARATDAC) presented a set of demands to the commissioner of the department recently.

In the letter, TARATDAC stated that the Commissioner of Revenue Administration (CRA) has not called a single meeting, which is supposed to be held every three months, to discuss the concerns of the differently abled across the state for more than a year. They requested to convene the meeting at the earliest.

Better facilities for PwDs at Kilambakkam bus terminus is another demand raised in the letter. "Besides providing all kinds of facilities for PwDs at the bus terminus, a separate battery-operated car facility should be provided to cover the distance from the PwD vehicle parking area to the bus boarding point," the letter urged the government.

Further, the TARATDAC members urged for a separate option on the official government website to cancel receiving allowance under Magalir Urimai Scheme by a differently-abled person, who is not getting the Persons with Disability (PwD) allowance.

“Also, provision should be made for qualified women in the families of PwDs to receive allowance under Magalir Urimai," the letter added.

The letter claimed that in many districts allowance provided by the revenue and differently-abled departments has been halted for multiple reasons. This should be investigated into and disbursal of monetary aid to beneficiaries should be resumed, the members urged.