TN deprived of quality edu by Dravidian majors, says Annamalai

TIRUVANNAMALAI: BJP state president K Annamalai charged that the Dravidian majors in the state were hell bent on ensuring that people did not get international quality education by preventing implementation of central government education schemes in the state.

Starting his En Mann, En Makkal yatra from Kalasapakkam in Tiruvannamalai district on Tuesday, he said, a central government survey revealed that Tamil Nadu lacked 11,717 classrooms. Political parties prevented Navodaya schools here, which provided top class education from entering the state. Even Ekalavya schools meant to provide similar education for tribals in Jawadhu hills faced problems in starting in the hills, he added.

Though Prime Minister Modi was willing to provide 14,000 schools at an estimated Rs 18,128 crore, the TN government had given in writing that such schools were not needed here though AP, Karnataka and Telangana sought 662 schools, 129 schools and 534 schools respectively for their states, he charged.

When the BJP comes to power again, central schools would be started in all parts of the state, he said and added that those who participated in the anti-SIPCOT agitation were detained under the Goondas Act. This was revoked only after the BJP agitated against it, Annamalai said.

Coming down heavily on Minister EV Velu, the police officer-turned politician said the latter was an ATM. It was surprising how he was growing when no one knew what work he undertook. Referring to the Rs 6,000 given to those affected by the recent floods, he said this money was from the central government with only the cover in which it was given belonging to Chief Minister MK Stalin.

He called on the people to vote for BJP candidates as if they were voting for Modi himself. Tiruvannamalai district president R Balasubramanian and state general secretary Karthiyayini were present during the rally.