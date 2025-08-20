TN delaying PMAY housing, 5L beneficiaries hit: Union Minister

NEW DELHI: Union Minister of Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan attacked the Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday for allegedly not giving more than 5 lakh houses to the people under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin), despite receiving Rs 608 crore from the Centre.

Saying that injustice is meted out to poor people, Minister Chouhan alleged that the Tamil Nadu government has not given 2.15 lakh houses to the people. Additionally, 3.15 lakh have not been constructed despite budget allocations. The Union Rural Development Minister further alleged that the State government in 2024 did not carry out a required survey to identify people in need of proper houses.

Answering a question by Lavu Sri Krishan Devarayalu, TDP MP from Andhra Pradesh, on PM Awas Yojana in Tamil Nadu, the Union minister blasted the DMK government amid condemnation raised by the opposition benches.

“It pains me to say this, but the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has allocated a budget for making houses for poor people in Tamil Nadu. But this is the height of injustice that for more than a year, more than 2 lakh 15 thousand houses have not been given to the people,” Shivraj Singh Chouhan mentioned in Lok Sabha during the question hour.

“Around 3 lakh 10 thousand houses have not been completed, the money has been given. Rs 608 crore has been shared with the State. It is sitting in the account of Tamil Nadu government, but they are not accepting the houses, not constructing them,” he added.

Amid continuing protests by the Opposition, with multiple MPs sloganeering and protesting at the well of the House, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu asked Union Minister Chouhan about the number of houses sanctioned, the budget allocation, and any planned surveys under the PM Awas Yojana in Tamil Nadu.

“PM Awas Gramin has been a huge success, it has given 3 benefits: to provide houses for the poor, provide work for the rural population, and to revive and boost the role of the economy,” he said. Asking about the scheme’s implementation, TDP MP added, “How many houses have been sanctioned, what is the budget allocated in Tamil Nadu, and if any new survey has been done to identify the new houses?”