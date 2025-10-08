TN declares Nagamalai hillock as biological heritage site

CHENNAI: The state government notified Nagamalai Hillock in Erode district as the fourth Biodiversity Heritage Site (BHS). The hillock is home to 138 plant species, 118 bird species, 7 mammals, 11 reptiles, 5 spiders and 71 insects.

The government has already notified Arittapatti in November 2022, Kasampatti in March 2025, and Elathur Lake in August 2025 as Biological Heritage Sites.

"Biodiversity Heritage Sites are ecologically significant areas that support unique and fragile ecosystems. They protect rare, threatened, and keystone species, preserve evolutionary importance, and reinforce cultural ties with nature. Recognition as a BHS instils pride among local communities, strengthens conservation ethics, and ensures that traditional livelihoods thrive alongside ecological sustainability," Supriya Sahu, state environment, climate change and forest department secretary, said.

She added that BHS status does not restrict traditional practices or customary usage by local communities. Instead, it enhances ecological balance and improves quality of life. Nagamalai Hillock is an ecological hotspot and a vital habitat for migratory and resident birds, aquatic species, and diverse wetland ecosystems. Its landscape of deep waters, shallow margins, mudflats, and rocky stretches supports rich biodiversity.

The hillock has flagship species including the Greater Spotted Eagle, Pallid Harrier, and Benelli’s Eagle. In addition to its ecological value, Nagamalai Hillock holds significant archaeological and cultural importance. Evidence from cairn circles of the Iron Age, rock shelters, and artefacts of ancient significance highlight its historical depth. A 400-year-old stone carving of Lord Anjaneya, recorded by the Archaeology Department, underscores its cultural heritage, a department release said.

The Elathur Town Panchayat passed a resolution in January 2025 supporting the notification.