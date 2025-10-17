TN declares holiday on October 21 for Deepavali

CHENNAI: The Government of Tamil Nadu has announced a special holiday for all state government offices, public sector undertakings, schools, and colleges across the state on Tuesday, October 21, 2025.

The holiday has been declared in consideration of the welfare of students, staff, teachers, government employees, and workers in public sector units who will be travelling to their hometowns to celebrate the Deepavali festival, which falls on Monday, October 20, 2025.

This one-day holiday is intended to facilitate easier travel and allow individuals to spend the festive period with their families.

To compensate for the holiday, Saturday, October 25, has been declared a working day for all the aforementioned institutions