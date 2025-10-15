TN Cyber Crime wing saves Rs 1,000 crore from scammers

CHENNAI: Timely intervention by the Tamil Nadu Cyber Crime Wing has prevented cyber financial losses amounting to Rs 1,000 crore, saving at least 428 individuals from investment scams this year, said Sandeep Mittal, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Cyber Crime Wing, Tamil Nadu. He was speaking at the inauguration of the National Cyber Security Awareness Month (NCSAM) celebrations on Wednesday at the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) Chennai campus.

The ADGP noted that the cybercrime wing had also blocked 1,277 social media pages and accounts that promoted online financial fraud under various guises.

“In 2025, 952 arrests were made in cybercrime cases, and 27 offenders were detained under the Goondas Act. Major operations, including Operation Thiraineeku (in two phases), which led to arrests of 212 accused, and the inter-state Operation Hydra, which nabbed seven offenders across the country, were successfully executed,” stated an official release.

Addressing NFSU students, Mittal said, “Awareness is your best defence,” and urged them to “be mindful of what you share, as privacy is your strongest shield in the digital world.” He advised students to practise cyber hygiene with strict discipline.

During the event, police personnel who displayed exemplary work in detecting cybercrime cases were honoured with commendation certificates and rewards.