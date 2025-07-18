TN court sentences Maoist Roopesh to life imprisonment in fake SIM card case

CHENNAI: The Sivaganga District Sessions Court on Friday delivered a severe verdict in a case involving the procurement of SIM cards using fake addresses by Maoist. Rupesh, identified as a member of the Maoist movement, was sentenced to life imprisonment and fined Rs. 31,000.

This is the first conviction for Roopesh in cases in Tamil Nadu after he and his wife Shyna -another Maoist activist-, were arrested in Coimbatore in May 2015 by Q branch team headed by inspector Chandramohan.

Rupesh, who was incarcerated in a Kerala jail, was brought to the Sivaganga court under heavy security for the verdict. The court found him guilty under 8 specific sections of the law, confirming the charges leveled against him.

This conviction adds to a significant legal burden Rupesh already faces. He is reportedly implicated in 16 other pending criminal cases across various districts of Tamil Nadu, including Coimbatore, Madurai, and Tiruppur.