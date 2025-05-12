TN cops mobbed in Kolkata while arresting rape accused

KOLKATA: A Tamil Nadu Police team was mobbed at Sealdah station in central Kolkata after they tried to nab a resident of the city accused of rape while he was working in the southern Indian state as a migrant worker.

However, one of the TN policemen who was part of the team under attack, managed to call the helpline number of Kolkata Police, informing the latter about the situation, following which the city police rescued their counterparts from Tamil Nadu and also nabbed the accused migrant worker, Abbas Vaidya.

An insider from Kolkata Police said a call was received on the helpline number at the city’s police headquarters of Lalbazar in central Kolkata on Sunday evening and a Sub-Inspector of Tamil Nadu Police stated that they had been attacked by the associates of the rape accused at Sealdah station when they nabbed him at the station.

The local Entally Police Station saw the TN police teamsurrounded by the associates of the rape accused. The accused is now being brought to Tamil Nadu on transit remand.

It is learnt that the victim, who had been raped by the accused while he was working as a migrant worker in Tamil Nadu, is a minor. She also conceived after being repeatedly raped by the accused.

It is learnt that he had already been booked by Tamil Nadu Police under various Sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, 2012.