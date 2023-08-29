TN Congress to organise training programme for booth agents on Aug 31

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) will conduct a training programme for booth agents in ten districts of the state on August 31.

AICC Secretary Dhinesh Gundurao who is in charge of the Tamil Nadu unit of the Congress will be attending the training programme along with MLAs and MPs of the Congress in Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Congress state president, K.S. Alaigiri lashed out against Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Comptroller and Audit General report, saying that as per the CAG report corruption to the tune of Rs 7.5 lakh crore has taken place during the regime of Modi.

The Congress leader said that the money has been spent inappropriately and CAG had stated that firms without proper qualification have been given huge contracts.