TN Congress holds meeting to discuss election and alliance strategy

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Congress plans on organizing a grand public meeting titled "Desam Kaapom" statewide which is scheduled for May 4 at the Congress Ground, according to a Maalaimalar report.

In connection with this, a district level meeting that was held at Sathyamoorthy Bhavan on Friday, presided over by state president K Selvaperunthagai. During the meeting, several district representatives raised concerns regarding the party's poll and alliance strategies.

Perambalur district leader Suresh said that since the Congress has a presence in 72 districts, the party should demand at least one seat per district in the DMK-led alliance. "We must secure at least 60 seats or we should consider leaving the alliance and joining a coalition that offers us a share in the government," he added.

Similarly, other district leaders presented the same demand for additional seats in upcoming elections. Party disciplinary committee chairman K R Ramasamy noted that coalition partners should freely voice concerns without being worried about disciplinary action.

Speaking at the meeting, Peter Alphonse urged party members to focus on strengthening the party without any distractions. "This is the time to join hands and ensure that the party is stronger," he said, adding that two Chennai district leaders are yet to submit their lists for village committee formations.

In response to the discussion, state president Selvaperunthagai urged the party members to directly discuss their grievances to him and said that his doors were always open.