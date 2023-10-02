TN CM's daughter Senthamarai Stalin offers prayers at Sattainathar Temple

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's daughter Senthamarai Stalin paid a visit and offered prayers at Sattainathar Temple in Sirkazhi, Mayiladuthurai district. Senthamarai Stalin offered a special darshan at Sirkazhi Sattainathar temple on Sunday.



She was welcomed by the temple administration upon her arrival. Senthamarai Stalin also visited Swami Ambal Chattanathar and Ashta Bhairava shrines and offered special prayers. The Sattainathar Temple is a temple atop a hill that is believed to have received hymns from Lord Shiva in three stages. Also, Ashta Bhairavas, the incarnation of Thirugnanasambandar (another Hindu deity) who are equivalent to Kasi are standing in a separate shrine here.

The Brahmapurishwarar Temple with Thiruthangal Nayagi Ambal belonging to Dharumapuram Atheenam is also located in Sirkazhi of the Mayiladuthurai district.