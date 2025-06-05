TN CM to launch 'Nalam Kakkum Stalin' scheme

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin would soon launch a 'Nalam Kakkum Stalin' scheme under which as many as 1,256 special medical camps will be held across the State, facilitating master health check-ups for the needy and diff-abled nearer to their homes.

Specialist doctors of government and private hospitals will be present at these camps, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian after inaugurating a Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and Fatty Liver Disease Awareness Training Camp here on Wednesday.

At the camps, differently-abled people can get certificates with disability percentages, and cards under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme. Cancer tests will also be performed at these camps to be held by December-end.