TN CM Stalin wishes Sitaram Yechury speedy recovery

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday wished CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury a speedy recovery.

Yechury, admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on August 19 for the treatment of a pneumonia-like chest infection, is on respiratory support, his party said.

Chief Minister Stalin expressed hope that the left party leader would regain strength soon due to medical treatment.

"Deeply concerned to hear about Comrade @SitaramYechury's health. Wishing him a speedy recovery and hoping the dedicated efforts of the medical team will help him regain strength soon," Stalin said in a post on the social media platform X.

