TN CM Stalin reaffirms commitment to wetland conservation on World Wetlands Day

CHENNAI: Marking World Wetlands Day, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday reaffirmed the state government's unwavering commitment to preserving its rich natural heritage, particularly its wetlands.

According to Stalin, the state has designated two additional Ramsar sites, namely Sakkarakottai and Therthangal Bird Sanctuaries, both located in the Ramanathapuram District.

“This milestone achievement brings the total number of Ramsar sites in Tamil Nadu to 20, the highest in the country. Notably, 19 of these sites have been designated since the launch of the Tamil Nadu Wetlands Mission in 2021, underscoring the state's concerted efforts to protect its wetland ecosystems,” Stalin said in a social media post.

He also expressed his delight at the development, stating, "Our Dravidian Model Government remains steadfast in its commitment to conserving wetlands and will continue to take proactive measures to safeguard our precious natural heritage."