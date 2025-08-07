TN CM Stalin leads silent march on Karunanidhi's death anniversary

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin led a silent march here on Thursday on the 7th death anniversary of iconic DMK leader M Karunanidhi and paid floral tributes at his Marina beachfront memorial.

Stalin, also the DMK president, was joined in his march by a large number of party workers, his Cabinet colleagues, and a string of party leaders, including TR Baalu and A Raaja.

"Vaazhga, vaazhga, vaazhgave; Thalaivar Kalaignar Pugazh Vazhgave," (Long live chief Kalaignar's fame) was among the slogans raised by party workers to pay tribute to Karunanidhi (1924-2018).

Karunanidhi's samadhi was decked with bright, colourful flowers, and the chief minister laid a wreath, and leaders showered flowers and petals.

On the occasion, Stalin launched the 'Kalaignar Nidhinalgai Thittam,' a party's financial assistance initiative, to encourage young Dravidian movement scholars.

The DMK president also launched the 'Kalaignar Manava Pathirikkaiyalar Thittam' (Kalaignar Student Journalists Scheme), a joint initiative of DMK mouthpiece 'Murasoli' and Kalaignar Seithigal television.