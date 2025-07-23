TN CM Stalin joins public grievance camp from hospital bed via video call

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, currently undergoing medical treatment at Apollo Hospitals in Chennai, actively participated in the "Ungaludan Stalin" (With You, Stalin) public grievance redressal camp held on Wednesday in Sriperumbudur in the neighbouring Kancheepuram tvia video conference.

Despite his hospitalisation, CM Stalin connected live with District Collector Kalaiselvi Mohan, who was leading the camp at a private marriage hall. He inquired about the camp's arrangements, public response, the nature of grievances received, and the process for resolving petitions. He also viewed live visuals of the proceedings.

Over 500 citizens attended the camp to submit petitions. Officials from various departments were present to receive and initiate immediate action on the grievances.

The Chief Minister then directly addressed the assembled public through the video call, listening to their concerns and feedback about the administration's functioning. Attendees expressed their gratitude to CM Stalin for the initiative, describing the camp as highly beneficial.

CM Stalin's live interaction from the hospital was met with significant enthusiasm, appreciation, and a warm welcome from the gathered citizens, highlighting his continued engagement with public issues even during his treatment.