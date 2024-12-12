Begin typing your search...

    TN CM Stalin inaugurates Periyar memorial, library in Kerala's Vaikom

    AuthorPTIPTI|12 Dec 2024 11:39 AM IST
    KOTTAYAM: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday inaugurated the Thanthai Periyar Memorial and Periyar Library, established in honour of Dravidar Kazhagam founder E V Ramasamy, in Vaikom, here.

    The event drew a large crowd to Vaikom, a town known for the historic Vaikom Satyagraha (1924-1925), which fought for the rights of lower castes to access temple roads.

    Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan joined Stalin for the inauguration ceremony.

    The programme marks the valedictory function of the centenary celebrations of the Vaikom Satyagraha, a movement that saw the active participation of Periyar E V Ramasamy.

    Stalin is scheduled to address a public gathering at Vaikom Beach, where Vijayan will preside over the event and deliver the keynote address.

