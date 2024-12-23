TN CM Stalin inaugurates 400 classroom buildings

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday inaugurated buildings for 400 classrooms in 195 schools and flagged off vehicles for the use of rural development and panchayat raj department officials.

Through video conferencing from the Secretariat, Stalin inaugurated the buildings, constructed under the auspices of the rural development department, for 400 classrooms in 21 districts at a cost of Rs 64.44 crore and also for 9 panchayat union offices in 6 districts at a cost of Rs 35.24 crore.

Also, he flagged off 95 new vehicles, worth Rs 8.46 crore, for the use of rural development department officials. The classrooms have been built in 195 schools under the Child Friendly School Infrastructure Development Scheme and another initiative, an official release here said.