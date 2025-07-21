Begin typing your search...

    TN CM Stalin hospitalised after mild giddiness

    A statement issued by Apollo hospitals said that he has been admitted for evaluation of his symptoms and necessary diagnostic tests are being done.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|21 July 2025 1:08 PM IST
    CM Stalin

    CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin was admitted to Apollo hospitals on Monday following mild giddiness during routine morning walking.

    DTNEXT Bureau

