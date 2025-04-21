TN CM Stalin hails Pope Francis, says he has left behind legacy of compassion

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday condoled the death of Pope Francis, and praised him as a compassionate and progressive voice.

History's first Latin American pontiff, who charmed the world with his humble style and concern for the poor but alienated conservatives with critiques of capitalism and climate change, Pope Francis died on Monday at the age of 88.

Stalin, in a social media post, said: "Deeply saddened by the passing of Pope Francis, a transformative figure who led the Catholic Church with empathy and progressive values. He was a compassionate and progressive voice who brought humility, moral courage, and a deep sense of empathy to the papacy.

"His dedication to the poor, his embrace of the marginalised, and his advocacy for justice, peace, and interfaith dialogue earned him respect far beyond the Catholic world. The legacy he leaves behind is one of compassion in action and faith grounded in humanity."