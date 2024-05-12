TN CM Stalin, Governor Ravi, other leaders extend Mother's Day greetings

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi, Chief Minister MK Stalin and other leaders on Sunday conveyed their Mother's Day greetings.

"We express our profound gratitude to our mothers and their unconditional love, selflessness and endless sacrifices. They are our greatest strength and inspiration, they nurture us and shape our lives in ways words can never express. Happy Mother's Day to the incredible pillars of love and resilience of our lives, " Governor Ravi said in a social media post.

Chief Minister MK Stalin said, "Symbol of love who carries us in her womb and embraces us with affection throughout our life is Amma. Greetings to all the mothers on Annaiyar Dhinam, who pour out pure love. Let's praise our mothers."

In his message Union Minister of State L Murugan said, "There is no better temple than mother. Happy Mother's Day wishes for all mothers, who are the embodiment of all feelings like love, care, affection, sacrifice."

On his part, State BJP president K Annamalai said, "Let's be grateful for the important role mothers play in each of our lives."

"To celebrate mother's love and pride of motherhood, Mother's Day is celebrated today. The hard work and sacrifices of mothers who work tirelessly for the family and children everyday and are the focal point that unites all is admirable. Happy Mother's Day," he said in a social media post.