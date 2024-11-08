TN CM launches classrooms, labs at govt schools for Rs 171.16 crore

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday inaugurated 754 new classroom buildings built for Rs 171.16 crore in 141 government schools spread across 29 districts in the state. The projects, which also include 17 lab buildings for the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya and hostel buildings at Netaji Subash Chandrabose Avishya Vidyalaya were inaugurated from the Secretariat here.

The projects were established by the school education department. The chief minister handed over appointment orders to 49 people, including 43 junior assistants and 6 typists on compassionate grounds on the occasion. As a token gesture, he gave away the orders to five persons.

He also handed over appointment letters to the 246 candidates selected through the Combined Engineering Service Examination of the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission. At an event held at the Secretariat, Stalin gave away the Karunanidhi Semmozhi Tamil Award for the year 2024 to Tamil scholar and retired Prof M Sevarasan.

The award carries a purse of Rs 10 lakh, a citation and a bronze statue of late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi in whose name the award was instituted by the Central Institute of Classical Tamil Studies. Tamil Development and Information Minister M P Swaminathan, Chief Secretary N Muruganandan, and officials participated.

State Health Minister Ma Subramanian showed to the chief minister the United Nations Interagency Task Force Award (UNITFA) for the year 2024 bestowed upon the Tamil Nadu Health Department for implementing the unique 'Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam' initiative of taking healthcare services to people’s doorsteps.

The chief minister lauded the flagship scheme of his government through which 1.80 crore people benefitted. The scheme helped to significantly improve access to healthcare for vulnerable populations by delivering comprehensive home-based services, Subramanian said.