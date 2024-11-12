TN CM inaugurates infrastructure for rural development dept

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin virtually inaugurated infrastructure for the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department, established with an outlay of Rs 64.53 crore, from the Secretariat here on Tuesday.

The office buildings were constructed in Coimbatore, Cuddalore, Erode, Kanyakumari, Pudukottai, Tenkasi, Thanjavur, Theni, Thoothukudi, Tiruchirappalli, Tirupur and Villupuram districts.

State Ministers I Periyasamy, K Ponmudi and C V Ganesan and Chief Secretary N Muruganandam and officials participated.