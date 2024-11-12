Begin typing your search...

    TN CM inaugurates infrastructure for rural development dept

    The office buildings were constructed in Coimbatore, Cuddalore, Erode, Kanyakumari, Pudukottai, Tenkasi, Thanjavur, Theni, Thoothukudi, Tiruchirappalli, Tirupur and Villupuram districts.

    CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin virtually inaugurated infrastructure for the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department, established with an outlay of Rs 64.53 crore, from the Secretariat here on Tuesday.

    State Ministers I Periyasamy, K Ponmudi and C V Ganesan and Chief Secretary N Muruganandam and officials participated.

