TN CM hails Ex-DU professor Saibaba as tireless advocate of the oppressed

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday said the demise of former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba was a profound loss to those who are fighting for human rights.

Saibaba (58) died at a state-run hospital in Hyderabad due to post-operative complications, seven months after he was acquitted in an alleged Maoist links case.

"A tireless advocate for the oppressed, he fearlessly fought against injustice, even when his own freedom and health were at risk," Stalin said.

"His courage in defending civil liberties despite many challenges will be remembered as an enduring example of integrity. My sincere condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time," he said in a statement.

Saibaba underwent a surgical procedure after his gall bladder was found to be infected.

He breathed his last on Saturday.