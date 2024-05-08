TN Class 12 students can apply for supplementary exams from May 16 till June 1

CHENNAI: Class 12 students can apply for supplementary exams from May 16 till June 1

As the class 12 board exam results were released by the school education department on Monday, the department has notified that students who did not pass the exam can apply for supplementary exams from May 16 till June 1.

As per the schedule released by the Directorate of Government Examination (DGE), the supplementary exams for class 12 will begin on June 24 with language paper.

From June 24, the supplementary exams for different subjects will be held till July 1, stated DGE.

Subsequently, in the case of class 11, the supplementary exams will be conducted from July 2 till 9.

For timetable or other details, students can visit the website https://www.dge.tn.gov.in/.

The DGE circular noted that for writing supplementary paper, students will have to pay Rs 50 as exam fee and Rs 35 under miscellaneous fee.

And, the online registration fee has been fixed at Rs 70.

Further, students writing the exam for the first time will have to pay Rs 150 as exam fee and Rs 35 as miscellaneous fee.

Furthermore, DGE has also notified that students can apply for revaluation and retotalling of marks from now on.

For procuring answer sheets only, students will have to pay Rs 275 and for retotalling Rs 205.

More details on this can be obtained from the DGE website.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena during an event Kallori Kanavu – a career guidance initiative of Naan Mudhalvan at Anna Centenary Library confirmed that the Tamil Pudhalvan scheme, which provides Rs 1,000 per month for government school boys will begin from July.

The monetary assistance will be given to students from classes 6 to 12.