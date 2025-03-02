TN class 12 boards begin on March 3; 8.21 lakh students to appear

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu class 12 board exams will begin Monday with as many as 8.21 lakh students registered for the exam across the state. Of the 8,21,057 students, 4,24,023 are girls and 3,78,545 are boys. A total of 18,344 private candidates and 145 prison candidates have also registered for the exam.

The exams will be conducted across 3,316 centres and 4,800 flying squads will be on duty to prevent malpractice.

The exams will conclude on March 25. Tamil paper and other language paper sets will be held on Monday; English paper has been scheduled on March 6.

Mathematics and commerce papers have been scheduled on March 11, biology on March 18, chemistry on March 21, and physics and economics on March 25, as per the schedule laid out by the Directorate of Government Examination (DGE).

Monday’s exam will be conducted from 10 am to 1:15 pm. Students will be given first ten minutes to read the question paper, followed by five minutes for verification of particulars and the rest of the duration for writing the exam.

Meanwhile, the class 11 board exams will begin on March 5, with about 8.23 lakh students set to appear for the exam.

The tentative results dates announced by the DGE are April 9 for class 12 and April 19 for classes 10 and 11.