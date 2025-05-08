TN Class 12 board exam results: Thanjavur girl dies by suicide fearing failure; later found to have passed with 68.83%

CHENNAI: A Class 12 student from Thanjavur district died by suicide a day before the release of the public exam results, fearing she might fail.

However, her results revealed that she had passed with 413 out of 600 marks (68.83%).

The student, P Arthika (17), was a resident of Padugai near Papanasam and studied at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Papanasam, according to a Thanthi TV report.

On Wednesday morning, her parents noticed she was missing and began searching for her. She was later found hanging in a cattle shed near her home. She was rushed to Papanasam Government Hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

According to initial police investigations, Arthika had been under psychological stress since the announcement of the result date. Fearing failure, she took the extreme step just hours before learning that she had successfully cleared the exams.

The incident has shocked the local community, with relatives and villagers mourning the loss of a young life that ended prematurely. Many have expressed the need for greater awareness about mental health and exam stress among students.

The Papanasam police have registered a case and are continuing their investigation.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable.

In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call --- Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060; Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090; Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726; Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102; Tele MANAS: 14416, or download Tele MANAS mobile app